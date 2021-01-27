In the latest trading session, 1,588,864 Sibanye Stillwater Limited(NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.79 changing hands around -$0.57 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.93 Billion. SBSW’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.92% off its 52-week high of $17.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.5, which suggests the recent value is76.34% up since then. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SBSW as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Although SBSW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.44 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 15.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SBSW’s forecast low is $13.12 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.03% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -11.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings to increase by 102.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SBSW Dividends

The 1.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares while 13.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.41%. There are 189 institutions holding the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock share, with Exor Investments (UK) LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.32% of the shares, roughly 9.63 Million SBSW shares worth $152.97 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.95% or 6.98 Million shares worth $77.71 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. With 4904891 shares estimated at $58.22 Million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 2.25 Million shares worth around $26.71 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored