In the last trading session, 1,612,086 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $92.65 changed hands at -$3.46 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.31 Billion. SRPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.25% off its 52-week high of $181.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.06, which suggests the last value was 15.75% up since then. When we look at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SRPT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) trade information

Although SRPT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $103.3 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 10.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is -0.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SRPT’s forecast low is $73 with $221 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +138.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -41.53% over the past 6 months, a 31.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +41.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $147.2 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $155.56 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.11 Million and $119.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.85% of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 92.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.03%. There are 614 institutions holding the Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.99% of the shares, roughly 7.09 Million SRPT shares worth $995.81 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.5% or 6.71 Million shares worth $942.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

