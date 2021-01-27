In the latest trading session, 1,937,608 Rackspace Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:RXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.55 changing hands around $0.48 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.72 Billion. RXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.38% off its 52-week high of $23.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.25, which suggests the recent value is35.24% up since then. When we look at Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RXT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RXT’s forecast low is $24 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.14% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 1.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Rackspace Technology, Inc. earnings to increase by 78.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 63.39% per year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Rackspace Technology, Inc. shares while 95.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.65%. There are 153 institutions holding the Rackspace Technology, Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 64.71% of the shares, roughly 129.61 Million RXT shares worth $2.5 Billion.

Boston Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 4.53 Million shares worth $87.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

