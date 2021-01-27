In the last trading session, 1,403,859 Plus Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:PSTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $2.75 changed hands at -$0.34 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.14 Million. PSTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.45% off its 52-week high of $3.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 66.18% up since then. When we look at Plus Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 337.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSTV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Plus Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Although PSTV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.33- on Monday, Jan 25 added 17.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 133.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSTV’s forecast low is $5.25 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +190.91% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 90.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plus Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +8.7% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -282.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -95.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 96.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.2% of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 11.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.77%. There are 26 institutions holding the Plus Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.53% of the shares, roughly 121.04 Thousand PSTV shares worth $309.86 Thousand.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 64.74 Thousand shares worth $165.74 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

