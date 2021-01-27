In the last trading session, 1,801,273 Platinum Group Metals Ltd.(NYSE:PLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $4 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $290Million. PLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.75% off its 52-week high of $6.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 78.5% up since then. When we look at Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

Although PLG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.59- on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 12.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 445.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 180.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.62, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLG’s forecast low is $1.56 with $5.68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -61% for it to hit the projected low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. earnings to increase by 77.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.59% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares while 34.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.58%. There are 33 institutions holding the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock share, with Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.27% of the shares, roughly 10.13 Million PLG shares worth $20.27 Million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.89% or 9.87 Million shares worth $19.73 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored