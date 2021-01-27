In the latest trading session, 1,661,604 NXP Semiconductors N.V.(NASDAQ:NXPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $160.54 changing hands around -$8.21 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.9 Billion. NXPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.71% off its 52-week high of $182.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.41, which suggests the recent value is63.62% up since then. When we look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 Million.

Analysts gave the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended NXPI as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

Although NXPI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $176.7 on Monday, Jan 25 added 8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $181.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NXPI’s forecast low is $142 with $220 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.04% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -11.55% for it to hit the projected low.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NXP Semiconductors N.V. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.34% over the past 6 months, a -32.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NXP Semiconductors N.V. will rise +5.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.46 Billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $2.31 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.3 Billion and $2.02 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.1%. The 2021 estimates are for NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings to decrease by -87.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.41% per year.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 01, 2021. The 0.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.5. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares while 95.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.13%. There are 1070 institutions holding the NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.33% of the shares, roughly 28.91 Million NXPI shares worth $3.61 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.98% or 27.92 Million shares worth $3.48 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 6657309 shares estimated at $830.9 Million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 4.07 Million shares worth around $645.55 Million.

