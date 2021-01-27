In the last trading session, 1,022,996 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.(NYSE:NOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s per share price at $10.01 changed hands at -$0.44 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $458.97 Million. NOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.82% off its 52-week high of $17.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was 66.53% up since then. When we look at Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 917.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NOG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Although NOG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.73 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 14.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOG’s forecast low is $11 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +79.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +23.35% over the past 6 months, a -37.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -37.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will rise +28%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.77 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $127.73 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.01 Million and $506.79 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 111.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -74.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.79% of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. shares while 40.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.56%. There are 105 institutions holding the Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.55% of the shares, roughly 5.3 Million NOG shares worth $30.4 Million.

Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 3.07 Million shares worth $17.61 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

