In the last trading session, 1,338,838 National Beverage Corp.(NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $129.49 changed hands at $18.08 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.04 Billion. FIZZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.12% off its 52-week high of $140. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.71, which suggests the last value was 72.42% up since then. When we look at National Beverage Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 811.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.17 Million.

Analysts gave the National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FIZZ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. National Beverage Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) trade information

Instantly FIZZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $140 on Monday, Jan 25 added 7.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.4% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is 0.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80, meaning bulls need a downside of -38.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FIZZ’s forecast low is $62 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.12% for it to hit the projected low.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National Beverage Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +100.5% over the past 6 months, a 29.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National Beverage Corp. will rise +24.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.4%. The 2021 estimates are for National Beverage Corp. earnings to decrease by -7.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.56% per year.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.03% of National Beverage Corp. shares while 33.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 135.91%. There are 308 institutions holding the National Beverage Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.13% of the shares, roughly 2.86 Million FIZZ shares worth $194.32 Million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 2.45 Million shares worth $166.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

