In the last trading session, 1,270,000 Marin Software Incorporated(NASDAQ:MRIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.74 Million. MRIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.27% off its 52-week high of $5.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 64.84% up since then. When we look at Marin Software Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 970.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MRIN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marin Software Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.55- on Thursday, Jan 21 added 14.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 154.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 84.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 539.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRIN’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +539.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 539.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Marin Software Incorporated earnings to increase by 72.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.83% of Marin Software Incorporated shares while 21.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.53%. There are 20 institutions holding the Marin Software Incorporated stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.3% of the shares, roughly 405.01 Thousand MRIN shares worth $538.66 Thousand.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.5% or 194.11 Thousand shares worth $258.17 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

