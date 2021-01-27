In the last trading session, 1,772,073 Live Ventures Incorporated(NASDAQ:LIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s per share price at $27.81 changed hands at $10.04 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.25 Million. LIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.13% off its 52-week high of $35.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.49, which suggests the last value was 87.45% up since then. When we look at Live Ventures Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 92.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LIVE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Live Ventures Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) trade information

Instantly LIVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 56.5%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $35.91 on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 22.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) is 1.4% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIVE’s forecast low is $49.62 with $49.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +78.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 78.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Live Ventures Incorporated earnings to increase by 246.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.13% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares while 6.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.54%. There are 16 institutions holding the Live Ventures Incorporated stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 34.8 Thousand LIVE shares worth $311.12 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 15.14 Thousand shares worth $135.36 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

