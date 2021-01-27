In the latest trading session, 1,687,311 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated(NYSE:UNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $335.48 changing hands around -$7.63 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $316.32 Billion. UNH’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.68% off its 52-week high of $367.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $187.72, which suggests the recent value is44.04% up since then. When we look at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 Million.

Analysts gave the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended UNH as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.34.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Although UNH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $360.8 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 7.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $399.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UNH’s forecast low is $360 with $462 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.71% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 7.31% for it to hit the projected low.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +14.91% over the past 6 months, a 7.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will rise +16.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.24 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $68.92 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $64.42 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.2%. The 2021 estimates are for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated earnings to increase by 17.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.41% per year.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 13 – April 19, 2021. The 1.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5. It is important to note, however, that the 1.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.44% per year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 89.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.84%. There are 2935 institutions holding the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 79.78 Million UNH shares worth $24.87 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 73.22 Million shares worth $22.83 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26647841 shares estimated at $8.31 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 19.5 Million shares worth around $6.08 Billion.

