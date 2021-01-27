In the last trading session, 1,664,209 Regis Corporation(NYSE:RGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $11.8 changed hands at $1.72 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $420.86 Million. RGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.34% off its 52-week high of $17.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 64.24% up since then. When we look at Regis Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 702.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Regis Corporation (RGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RGS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Regis Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Instantly RGS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.88 on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -36.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGS’s forecast low is $5 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -57.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regis Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +50.7% over the past 6 months, a 41.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regis Corporation will drop -192.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 141.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Regis Corporation earnings to decrease by -896.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8% per year.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.79% of Regis Corporation shares while 115.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.42%. There are 158 institutions holding the Regis Corporation stock share, with Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 29.87% of the shares, roughly 10.66 Million RGS shares worth $65.42 Million.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.95% or 5.33 Million shares worth $32.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

