In the last trading session, 7,893,114 Liquidia Corporation(NASDAQ:LQDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.99 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $129.48 Million. LQDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -304.68% off its 52-week high of $12.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Liquidia Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LQDA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Liquidia Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.38- on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 11.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LQDA’s forecast low is $4 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Liquidia Corporation earnings to increase by 24.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.44% of Liquidia Corporation shares while 43.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.55%. There are 89 institutions holding the Liquidia Corporation stock share, with Canaan Partners VIII, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2019, the company held 6.73% of the shares, roughly 2.92 Million LQDA shares worth $12.47 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 2.49 Million shares worth $12.23 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

