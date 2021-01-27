Analysts gave the Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GNW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genworth Financial, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNW’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genworth Financial, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +44.5% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genworth Financial, Inc. will rise +766.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.06 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genworth Financial, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $2.05 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.04 Billion and $1.84 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Genworth Financial, Inc. earnings to decrease by -85.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1% of Genworth Financial, Inc. shares while 70.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.85%. There are 348 institutions holding the Genworth Financial, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 55.87 Million GNW shares worth $187.18 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 50.27 Million shares worth $168.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored