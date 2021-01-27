In the latest trading session, 1,401,100 Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ:EA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $147.71 changing hands around $1.41 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.66 Billion. EA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.75% off its 52-week high of $150.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $85.69, which suggests the recent value is41.99% up since then. When we look at Electronic Arts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended EA as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Electronic Arts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.95.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) trade information

Instantly EA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $150.3 on Monday, Jan 25 added 1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EA’s forecast low is $124 with $170 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.09% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -16.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electronic Arts Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.45% over the past 6 months, a -5.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Electronic Arts Inc. will rise +17.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Electronic Arts Inc. earnings to increase by 209.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.79% per year.

EA Dividends

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 02, 2021. The 0.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 0.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 93.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.76%. There are 1459 institutions holding the Electronic Arts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.76% of the shares, roughly 22.49 Million EA shares worth $2.93 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 20.25 Million shares worth $2.64 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8094319 shares estimated at $1.06 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 5.92 Million shares worth around $772.62 Million.

