Analysts gave the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SID as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SID’s forecast low is $2.3 with $8.54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.29% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -61.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 81%. The 2021 estimates are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings to decrease by -64.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.35% per year.

