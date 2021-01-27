In the latest trading session, 1,676,120 Alaska Air Group, Inc.(NYSE:ALK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.63 changing hands around -$2.2 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.12 Billion. ALK’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.97% off its 52-week high of $67.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.02, which suggests the recent value is59.66% up since then. When we look at Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Analysts gave the Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ALK as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Although ALK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $55.64 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 10.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALK’s forecast low is $46 with $74 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.1% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -7.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alaska Air Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +51.77% over the past 6 months, a -95.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alaska Air Group, Inc. will drop -197.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $827Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.33 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.64 Billion and $421Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 215.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Alaska Air Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 75.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 75.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.05%. There are 619 institutions holding the Alaska Air Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.13% of the shares, roughly 12.53 Million ALK shares worth $458.99 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 8.27 Million shares worth $303.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4475600 shares estimated at $163.94 Million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 3.44 Million shares worth around $126.19 Million.

