In the last trading session, 1,274,446 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.3 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.25 Million. ARPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.69% off its 52-week high of $2.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 67.69% up since then. When we look at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARPO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

Instantly ARPO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.39 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 6.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARPO’s forecast low is $1.5 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.18% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.55%. There are 34 institutions holding the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.8% of the shares, roughly 5.19 Million ARPO shares worth $7.79 Million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 3.94 Million shares worth $5.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

