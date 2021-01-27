In the latest trading session, 3,228,771 J.Jill, Inc.(NYSE:JILL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.88 changing hands around $1.71 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62Million. JILL’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.65% off its 52-week high of $7.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the recent value is73.64% up since then. When we look at J.Jill, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 294.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.16 Million.

Analysts gave the J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JILL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. J.Jill, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) trade information

Instantly JILL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 41.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.41- on Wednesday, Jan 27 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is 0.3% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 354.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.2, meaning bulls need a downside of -45.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JILL’s forecast low is $3.2 with $3.2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.58% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -45.58% for it to hit the projected low.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for J.Jill, Inc. earnings to decrease by -525.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.63% of J.Jill, Inc. shares while 68.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.79%. There are 39 institutions holding the J.Jill, Inc. stock share, with Paradigm Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 300Thousand JILL shares worth $1.12 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 244.78 Thousand shares worth $660.29 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

