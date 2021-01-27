In the latest trading session, 1,789,626 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.(NYSE:IPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.84 changing hands around -$0.37 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.64 Billion. IPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.94% off its 52-week high of $25.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.63, which suggests the recent value is53.18% up since then. When we look at The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 Million.

Analysts gave the The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IPG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.8.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) trade information

Although IPG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.55 on Wednesday, Jan 27 added 2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IPG’s forecast low is $20 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.85% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -19.48% for it to hit the projected low.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +35.83% over the past 6 months, a -11.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will drop -9.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.29 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.92 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.43 Billion and $1.97 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.4%. The 2021 estimates are for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. earnings to increase by 5.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.8% per year.

IPG Dividends

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10, 2021. The 4.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.02. It is important to note, however, that the 4.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.63% per year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.7% of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 100.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.35%. There are 768 institutions holding the The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.39% of the shares, roughly 44.41 Million IPG shares worth $740.28 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.95% or 42.72 Million shares worth $712.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 10881279 shares estimated at $181.39 Million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 8Million shares worth around $133.39 Million.

