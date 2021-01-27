In the last trading session, 1,039,233 Sumo Logic, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.57 changed hands at $1.55 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.84 Billion. SUMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.75% off its 52-week high of $37.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.71, which suggests the last value was 55.52% up since then. When we look at Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 935.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUMO’s forecast low is $26 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -30.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.49% of Sumo Logic, Inc. shares while 60.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.34%. There are 104 institutions holding the Sumo Logic, Inc. stock share, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.3% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million SUMO shares worth $140.57 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 5.39 Million shares worth $117.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored