In the last trading session, 2,332,702 NOW Inc.(NYSE:DNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $8.1 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $885.98 Million. DNOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.23% off its 52-week high of $10.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.03, which suggests the last value was 50.25% up since then. When we look at NOW Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

Analysts gave the NOW Inc. (DNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DNOW as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NOW Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) trade information

Although DNOW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.11- on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 11.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNOW’s forecast low is $7 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.58% for it to hit the projected low.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NOW Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.32% over the past 6 months, a -369.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -38.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NOW Inc. will drop -280%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $305.86 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that NOW Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $345.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $639Million and $604Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.1%. The 2021 estimates are for NOW Inc. earnings to decrease by -283%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of NOW Inc. shares while 95.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.72%. There are 338 institutions holding the NOW Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.59% of the shares, roughly 15.96 Million DNOW shares worth $72.46 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.41% or 10.3 Million shares worth $46.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

