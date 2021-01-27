In the latest trading session, 1,306,616 Great Panther Mining Limited(NYSE:GPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.76 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $272.36 Million. GPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.79% off its 52-week high of $1.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the recent value is69.74% up since then. When we look at Great Panther Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 Million.

Analysts gave the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GPL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Great Panther Mining Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Although GPL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.83 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 7.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 122.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPL’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +228.95% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 64.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.36 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Great Panther Mining Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021 will be $16.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7%. The 2021 estimates are for Great Panther Mining Limited earnings to decrease by -458.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares while 23.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.4%. There are 71 institutions holding the Great Panther Mining Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.64% of the shares, roughly 20Million GPL shares worth $17.76 Million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 12.36 Million shares worth $10.97 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 20065005 shares estimated at $17.1 Million under it, the former controlled 5.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 7.02 Million shares worth around $5.98 Million.

