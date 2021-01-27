In the latest trading session, 1,657,404 Graphic Packaging Holding Company(NYSE:GPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.34 changing hands around -$0.31 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.44 Billion. GPK’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.51% off its 52-week high of $18.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.41, which suggests the recent value is36.29% up since then. When we look at Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GPK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Although GPK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.51 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 6.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPK’s forecast low is $17 with $20.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.07% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 4.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.59 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.66 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.52 Billion and $1.6 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Graphic Packaging Holding Company earnings to increase by 3.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.55% per year.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 02, 2021. The 1.8% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.3. It is important to note, however, that the 1.8% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.99% per year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares while 97.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.64%. There are 421 institutions holding the Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.82% of the shares, roughly 23.87 Million GPK shares worth $336.38 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 16.46 Million shares worth $231.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9664025 shares estimated at $148.05 Million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 7.77 Million shares worth around $109.47 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored