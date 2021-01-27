In the last trading session, 1,552,860 Gold Resource Corporation(NYSE:GORO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $191.88 Million. GORO’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.71% off its 52-week high of $6.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 24.34% up since then. When we look at Gold Resource Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GORO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Resource Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) trade information

Although GORO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.81- on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GORO’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +68.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 68.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.29 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gold Resource Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021 will be $54.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.07 Million and $39.35 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Gold Resource Corporation earnings to decrease by -42.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 03, 2020. The 1.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.97% per year.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.3% of Gold Resource Corporation shares while 47.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.06%. There are 130 institutions holding the Gold Resource Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.38% of the shares, roughly 4.58 Million GORO shares worth $15.63 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 3.5 Million shares worth $11.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored