In the last trading session, 4,985,856 Forum Merger III Corporation(NASDAQ:FIII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.73 changed hands at $0.93 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $439.24 Million. FIII’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.43% off its 52-week high of $15.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.67, which suggests the last value was 29.57% up since then. When we look at Forum Merger III Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Forum Merger III Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Forum Merger III Corporation shares while 21.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.48%. There are 22 institutions holding the Forum Merger III Corporation stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.74% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million FIII shares worth $12.13 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 1.1 Million shares worth $10.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

