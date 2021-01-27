Analysts gave the Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended CHNG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Change Healthcare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHNG’s forecast low is $18 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.74% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -24.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Change Healthcare Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +101.17% over the past 6 months, a -20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Change Healthcare Inc. will drop -9.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.3% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Change Healthcare Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.3% per year.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares while 102.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.62%. There are 333 institutions holding the Change Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 19.58% of the shares, roughly 59.62 Million CHNG shares worth $865.09 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.4% or 19.48 Million shares worth $282.71 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd. With 6277697 shares estimated at $91.09 Million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 5.92 Million shares worth around $85.9 Million.

