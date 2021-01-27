In the latest trading session, 1,541,104 Automatic Data Processing, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $166.46 changing hands around $1.93 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.04 Billion. ADP’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.53% off its 52-week high of $182.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $103.11, which suggests the recent value is38.06% up since then. When we look at Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended ADP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) trade information

Instantly ADP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $172.8 on Wednesday, Jan 27 added 3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $169.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADP’s forecast low is $139 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.15% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -16.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Automatic Data Processing, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +12.91% over the past 6 months, a -4.9% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will drop -15.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.57 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $3.98 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.67 Billion and $4.05 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.07% per year.

ADP Dividends

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 27, 2021. The 2.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.1% per year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.1% of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. shares while 82.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.32%. There are 1993 institutions holding the Automatic Data Processing, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.9% of the shares, roughly 38.18 Million ADP shares worth $5.33 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 30.95 Million shares worth $4.32 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 11456026 shares estimated at $1.6 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 8.82 Million shares worth around $1.23 Billion.

