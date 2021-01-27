In the latest trading session, 3,597,056 Momo Inc.(NASDAQ:MOMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17 changing hands around $0.05 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.5 Billion. MOMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.71% off its 52-week high of $34.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.52, which suggests the recent value is26.35% up since then. When we look at Momo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Momo Inc. (MOMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MOMO as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Momo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Instantly MOMO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.58 on Wednesday, Jan 27 added 4.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Momo Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.72% over the past 6 months, a -36.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -19.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Momo Inc. will drop -46.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $566.56 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Momo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $521.16 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $669.85 Million and $512.97 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 99.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Momo Inc. earnings to increase by 1.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.67% per year.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.15% of Momo Inc. shares while 69.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.48%. There are 414 institutions holding the Momo Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.19% of the shares, roughly 14.17 Million MOMO shares worth $194.99 Million.

Overlook Holdings Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.86% or 7.6 Million shares worth $104.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2087357 shares estimated at $31.31 Million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 2.09 Million shares worth around $31.31 Million.

