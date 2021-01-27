In the last trading session, 6,391,258 India Globalization Capital, Inc.(NYSE:IGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.03. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.46 Million. IGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.12% off its 52-week high of $4.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 83.01% up since then. When we look at India Globalization Capital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 Million.

Analysts gave the India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IGC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. India Globalization Capital, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

Instantly IGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.68 on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 8.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IGC’s forecast low is $3.05 with $3.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 99.35% for it to hit the projected low.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.9%. The 2021 estimates are for India Globalization Capital, Inc. earnings to decrease by -60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.87% of India Globalization Capital, Inc. shares while 4.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.71%. There are 27 institutions holding the India Globalization Capital, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.19% of the shares, roughly 470.43 Thousand IGC shares worth $489.25 Thousand.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 445Thousand shares worth $694.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

