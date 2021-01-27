In the last trading session, 1,531,547 Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.(NYSE:BDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.58 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.26 Million. BDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.51% off its 52-week high of $3.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 75.95% up since then. When we look at Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 697.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 736.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BDR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) trade information

Instantly BDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.73 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 8.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 119.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. earnings to increase by 48.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.77% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. shares while 18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.33%. There are 10 institutions holding the Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.68% of the shares, roughly 310.1 Thousand BDR shares worth $254.31 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.94% or 108.42 Thousand shares worth $88.91 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored