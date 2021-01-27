In the latest trading session, 2,107,539 Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation(NASDAQ:APXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.82 changing hands around -$0.22 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $660.16 Million. APXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.78% off its 52-week high of $17.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.12, which suggests the recent value is38.46% up since then. When we look at Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 Million.

Analysts gave the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APXT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) trade information

Although APXT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.00 on Monday, Jan 25 added 6.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 891.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 263.01 days.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation shares while 76.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.67%. There are 68 institutions holding the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation stock share, with HGC Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.2% of the shares, roughly 2.58 Million APXT shares worth $27.34 Million.

Cowen and Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 1.37 Million shares worth $14.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

