In the last trading session, 1,604,283 International Game Technology PLC(NYSE:IGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s per share price at $16.61 changed hands at -$0.66 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.4 Billion. IGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.05% off its 52-week high of $19.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.59, which suggests the last value was 78.39% up since then. When we look at International Game Technology PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 Million.

Analysts gave the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IGT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. International Game Technology PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Although IGT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.75 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 11.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IGT’s forecast low is $13.6 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +140.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.12% for it to hit the projected low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Game Technology PLC share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +64.62% over the past 6 months, a -114.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Game Technology PLC will drop -83.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $935.02 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that International Game Technology PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $965.82 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.25 Billion and $940.2 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17%. The 2021 estimates are for International Game Technology PLC earnings to increase by 41%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.18% per year.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 01 – March 05, 2021. The 4.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 4.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.59% per year.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.75% of International Game Technology PLC shares while 41.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87%. There are 262 institutions holding the International Game Technology PLC stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.51% of the shares, roughly 13.29 Million IGT shares worth $147.87 Million.

Boston Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 7.58 Million shares worth $84.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

