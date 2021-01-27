In the latest trading session, 1,983,768 iHeartMedia, Inc.(NASDAQ:IHRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.05 changing hands around $0.55 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05 Billion. IHRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.39% off its 52-week high of $18.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the recent value is71.36% up since then. When we look at iHeartMedia, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 821.33 Million.

Analysts gave the iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IHRT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. iHeartMedia, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Instantly IHRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $15.55 on Wednesday, Jan 27 added 1.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is 0.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IHRT’s forecast low is $8 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.89% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -46.84% for it to hit the projected low.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iHeartMedia, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +75.33% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iHeartMedia, Inc. will drop -14.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $900.37 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that iHeartMedia, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $729.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 Billion and $780.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.7%. The 2021 estimates are for iHeartMedia, Inc. earnings to decrease by -201.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of iHeartMedia, Inc. shares while 163% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 166.87%. There are 196 institutions holding the iHeartMedia, Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 77.45% of the shares, roughly 44.05 Million IHRT shares worth $357.73 Million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.36% or 7.03 Million shares worth $57.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

