In the last trading session, 2,261,095 Harbor Custom Development, Inc.(NASDAQ:HCDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.56 Million. HCDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.22% off its 52-week high of $8.362. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.96, which suggests the last value was 13.2% up since then. When we look at Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 355.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HCDI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. earnings to increase by 116.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.48% of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. shares while 6.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.37%. There are 10 institutions holding the Harbor Custom Development, Inc. stock share, with HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.44% of the shares, roughly 196.32 Thousand HCDI shares worth $855.97 Thousand.

MYDA Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 50Thousand shares worth $277Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored