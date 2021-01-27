In the last trading session, 1,290,506 Exantas Capital Corp.(NYSE:XAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $4.42 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $141.85 Million. XAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.03% off its 52-week high of $12.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 78.51% up since then. When we look at Exantas Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 475.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 661.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XAN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Exantas Capital Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) trade information

Instantly XAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.63- on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 4.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 309.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XAN’s forecast low is $4 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exantas Capital Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +96.44% over the past 6 months, a -32.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -19.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exantas Capital Corp. will drop -69.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.65 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Exantas Capital Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $9.25 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.4 Million and $14.92 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -38%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Exantas Capital Corp. earnings to increase by 274.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.68% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares while 37.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.89%. There are 74 institutions holding the Exantas Capital Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.26% of the shares, roughly 1.69 Million XAN shares worth $3.53 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.7% or 1.51 Million shares worth $3.15 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

