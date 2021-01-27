In the latest trading session, 1,783,909 Discover Financial Services(NYSE:DFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $83.2 changing hands around -$3.62 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.51 Billion. DFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.35% off its 52-week high of $100.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.25, which suggests the recent value is72.06% up since then. When we look at Discover Financial Services’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 Million.

Analysts gave the Discover Financial Services (DFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended DFS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Discover Financial Services’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) trade information

Although DFS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $99.03 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 15.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DFS’s forecast low is $94 with $120 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.23% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 12.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Discover Financial Services share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +67.74% over the past 6 months, a 150.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Discover Financial Services will rise +1100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 308.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.81 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.84 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.89 Billion and $2.66 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Discover Financial Services earnings to increase by 16.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.27% per year.

DFS Dividends

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 20 – April 26, 2021. The 2.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.21% per year.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Discover Financial Services shares while 88.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.22%. There are 1025 institutions holding the Discover Financial Services stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.09% of the shares, roughly 34Million DFS shares worth $1.96 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.33% or 22.46 Million shares worth $1.3 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 8597861 shares estimated at $496.78 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 7.47 Million shares worth around $676.36 Million.

