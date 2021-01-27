In the latest trading session, 1,530,671 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft(NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.37 changing hands around -$0.3 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.42 Billion. DB’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.16% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.99, which suggests the recent value is51.88% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 9 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended DB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Although DB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.26 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 7.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.9, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DB’s forecast low is $6.08 with $15.93 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.62% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -41.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34%. The 2021 estimates are for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings to increase by 102.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.01% per year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.04% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares while 36.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.52%. There are 548 institutions holding the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.74% of the shares, roughly 77.32 Million DB shares worth $649.52 Million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 64.86 Million shares worth $544.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 88916397 shares estimated at $969.19 Million under it, the former controlled 4.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 30.83 Million shares worth around $285.14 Million.

