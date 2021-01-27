In the latest trading session, 1,536,271 Wynn Resorts, Limited(NASDAQ:WYNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $103.74 changing hands around -$2.17 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.2 Billion. WYNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.62% off its 52-week high of $137.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.84, which suggests the recent value is65.45% up since then. When we look at Wynn Resorts, Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended WYNN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.31.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Although WYNN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $111.9 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 7.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WYNN’s forecast low is $74 with $135 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.13% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -28.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wynn Resorts, Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.82% over the past 6 months, a -836.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wynn Resorts, Limited will drop -368.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -68.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $721.25 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Wynn Resorts, Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $999.55 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.65 Billion and $953.72 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Wynn Resorts, Limited earnings to decrease by -32.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.1% per year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.48% of Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 73.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.99%. There are 650 institutions holding the Wynn Resorts, Limited stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 10.38 Million WYNN shares worth $745.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.54% or 10.29 Million shares worth $738.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 4890431 shares estimated at $351.18 Million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 3.99% of the shares, roughly 4.31 Million shares worth around $486.21 Million.

