In the last trading session, 1,448,789 Golar LNG Limited(NASDAQ:GLNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $11.26 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23 Billion. GLNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.28% off its 52-week high of $15.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.54, which suggests the last value was 59.68% up since then. When we look at Golar LNG Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 Million.

Analysts gave the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GLNG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Golar LNG Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Instantly GLNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.24 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 8.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLNG’s forecast low is $15 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golar LNG Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.93% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golar LNG Limited will drop -44.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $107.34 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Golar LNG Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $111.23 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.05 Million and $115.75 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Golar LNG Limited earnings to increase by 8.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.07% of Golar LNG Limited shares while 69.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.02%. There are 200 institutions holding the Golar LNG Limited stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.09% of the shares, roughly 10.85 Million GLNG shares worth $65.7 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 5.47 Million shares worth $33.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored