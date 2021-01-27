In the latest trading session, 1,221,894 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:CHKP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $134.49 changing hands around $3.69 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.84 Billion. CHKP’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.55% off its 52-week high of $139.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $80.06, which suggests the recent value is40.47% up since then. When we look at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 21 recommended CHKP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.11.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) trade information

Instantly CHKP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $137.2 on Wednesday, Jan 27 added 2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.92, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHKP’s forecast low is $95 with $155 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.25% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -29.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.5% over the past 6 months, a 9.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will rise +4.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $555.55 Million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $501.89 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $543.8 Million and $486.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 5.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.25% per year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.67% of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares while 79.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.12%. There are 910 institutions holding the Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.87% of the shares, roughly 8.53 Million CHKP shares worth $1.03 Billion.

Flossbach von Storch AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.64% or 5.3 Million shares worth $637.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

