In the latest trading session, 2,087,671 Centene Corporation(NYSE:CNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.66 changing hands around -$1.44 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.82 Billion. CNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.34% off its 52-week high of $74.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.96, which suggests the recent value is25.06% up since then. When we look at Centene Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Centene Corporation (CNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CNC as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Centene Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Although CNC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $63.67 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 8.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNC’s forecast low is $69 with $102 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 17.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centene Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -10.66% over the past 6 months, a 12.9% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centene Corporation will drop -35.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.33 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Centene Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $29.13 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.86 Billion and $26.02 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Centene Corporation earnings to increase by 39.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.45% per year.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Centene Corporation shares while 95.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.81%. There are 1070 institutions holding the Centene Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.79% of the shares, roughly 62.56 Million CNC shares worth $3.65 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 40.7 Million shares worth $2.37 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19835995 shares estimated at $1.19 Billion under it, the former controlled 3.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 16.25 Million shares worth around $947.9 Million.

