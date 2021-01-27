In the latest trading session, 1,905,949 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I(NYSE:PCPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.34 changing hands around -$0.47 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $583.11 Million. PCPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.76% off its 52-week high of $11.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.78, which suggests the recent value is5.42% up since then. When we look at CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

Analysts gave the CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (PCPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PCPL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) trade information

Although PCPL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.29 on Monday, Jan 25 added 8.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 210.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 144.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PCPL’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.07% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 45.07% for it to hit the projected low.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (PCPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.08% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I shares while 72.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.02%. There are 55 institutions holding the CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock share, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.35% of the shares, roughly 4.28 Million PCPL shares worth $44.55 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 2.5 Million shares worth $26Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored