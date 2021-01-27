In the latest trading session, 1,746,122 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.(NYSE:AXTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.23 changing hands around -$0.56 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.41 Billion. AXTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.61% off its 52-week high of $31.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.92, which suggests the recent value is52.55% up since then. When we look at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AXTA as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Although AXTA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $28.81 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AXTA’s forecast low is $29 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.22% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 6.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +20.25% over the past 6 months, a -33.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will rise +2.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.03 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 Billion and $983.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings to increase by 31.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.52% per year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares while 97.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.41%. There are 491 institutions holding the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 23.42 Million AXTA shares worth $519.22 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.92% or 18.64 Million shares worth $413.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5917790 shares estimated at $131.2 Million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.1% of the shares, roughly 4.94 Million shares worth around $109.51 Million.

