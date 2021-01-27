In the latest trading session, 2,345,447 Autohome Inc.(NYSE:ATHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $131.94 changing hands around $17 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.7 Billion. ATHM’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.92% off its 52-week high of $147.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.54, which suggests the recent value is54.87% up since then. When we look at Autohome Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 377.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 475.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Autohome Inc. (ATHM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ATHM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Autohome Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

Instantly ATHM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $146.9 on Wednesday, Jan 27 added 7.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Autohome Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.41% over the past 6 months, a 10.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Autohome Inc. will rise +9.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $382.96 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Autohome Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $263.49 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $332.88 Million and $220.4 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Autohome Inc. earnings to increase by 11.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.86% per year.

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 02, 2021. The 0.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.77. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Autohome Inc. shares while 58.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.11%. There are 400 institutions holding the Autohome Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 20.59% of the shares, roughly 11.8 Million ATHM shares worth $1.13 Billion.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.43% or 6.56 Million shares worth $629.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

