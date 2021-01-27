In the latest trading session, 1,779,114 Anaplan, Inc.(NYSE:PLAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.91 changing hands around -$4.62 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.11 Billion. PLAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.36% off its 52-week high of $76.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.04, which suggests the recent value is57.94% up since then. When we look at Anaplan, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PLAN as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Anaplan, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Although PLAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $73.00 on Monday, Jan 25 added 14.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLAN’s forecast low is $55 with $95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.45% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -11.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $119.18 Million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Anaplan, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021 will be $126.39 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $98.24 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Anaplan, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.39% of Anaplan, Inc. shares while 100.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.45%. There are 382 institutions holding the Anaplan, Inc. stock share, with Coatue Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.57% of the shares, roughly 12.16 Million PLAN shares worth $760.85 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 11.57 Million shares worth $723.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

