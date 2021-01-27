Analysts gave the Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GOOGL as a Hold, 35 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alphabet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $15.93.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Although GOOGL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1,932 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 4.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2002.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOOGL’s forecast low is $1477 with $2300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.5% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -19.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphabet Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.75% over the past 6 months, a 6.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphabet Inc. will rise +3.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.1 Billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Alphabet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $48.65 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.08 Billion and $41.16 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Alphabet Inc. earnings to increase by 12.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.81% per year.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Alphabet Inc. shares while 80.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.34%. There are 3880 institutions holding the Alphabet Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.69% of the shares, roughly 23.12 Million GOOGL shares worth $33.88 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.78% or 20.39 Million shares worth $29.88 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8426510 shares estimated at $12.35 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 6.16 Million shares worth around $9.03 Billion.

