In the last trading session, 2,800,955 21Vianet Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:VNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.4. With the company’s per share price at $39.89 changed hands at -$1.83 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.3 Billion. VNET’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.8% off its 52-week high of $43.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.12, which suggests the last value was 77.14% up since then. When we look at 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 Million.

Analysts gave the 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VNET as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.76.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Although VNET has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $43.80 on Monday, Jan 25 added 8.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 21Vianet Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +70.47% over the past 6 months, a -987.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 21Vianet Group, Inc. will drop -3033.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.7%. The 2021 estimates are for 21Vianet Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 10.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares while 76.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.78%. There are 198 institutions holding the 21Vianet Group, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 6.85 Million VNET shares worth $158.72 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.26% or 5.36 Million shares worth $124.06 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

