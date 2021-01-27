In the last trading session, 2,884,788 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $37.1 changed hands at $3.84 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.41 Billion. FLWS’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.86% off its 52-week high of $37.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.15, which suggests the last value was 69.95% up since then. When we look at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 900.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 916.01 Million.

Analysts gave the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLWS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

Instantly FLWS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $37.44 on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.43, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLWS’s forecast low is $24 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.31% for it to hit the projected low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +46.35% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will rise +24.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.2%. The 2021 estimates are for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. earnings to increase by 69.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.67% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares while 93.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.25%. There are 250 institutions holding the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 3.46 Million FLWS shares worth $86.25 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.29% or 2.28 Million shares worth $56.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored