In the latest trading session, 7,885,532 XPeng Inc.(NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.21 changing hands around -$0.44 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.41 Billion. XPEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.41% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.11, which suggests the recent value is68.44% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.02 Million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.19% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored